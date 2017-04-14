Report: Hue Jackson prefers Myles Garrett to a quarterback

If there is actually a split in the Browns braintrust about who to take with the first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the head coach/quarterback whisperer apparently isn’t the one lobbying for the quarterback.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Browns head coach Hue Jackson prefers the team use the top pick on Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett and not quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
While Jackson’s life would obviously be easier if he actually had a quarterback with whom to whisper, the sense is that Garrett’s a more likely game-changer, or at least closer to a sure thing.
“Everybody is not the No. 1 pick in the draft,” Jackson said during the recent league meetings. “There’s maybe only one or two or three guys that can actually be that.
“When you draft a guy as the No. 1 pick in the National Football League, you want him to be a very dominant player, you want him to be a cornerstone player, you want him to be a generational player. That’s got to be the focus as we continue to move forward.”
If he doesn’t think Trubisky is one of those, then the choice ought to be clear.
their trading for McCarron. Why do the browns have to be such a perpetual mess?
well, it would be dumb to take a QB with the no 1 pick. this is a very weak QB class.
Garrett is the only pick there…you have a bevy of picks in the top 50. Just play your game of analytical chess with those picks. You have one job Cleveland…don’t screw it up…Niners would love to grab Garrett if he slips a spot, I’d love it too
“If he doesn’t think Trubisky is one of those…”
…he’s right
if the media reports are accurate (who am I kidding???) then the continuous change of mind by Hue is like having a girlfriend who is bi-polar.
The time between the end of the combine to the Tue before the draft should be known and Neurosis Season
Hopefully, for the Browns’ sake, they listen to Hue.
It would be interesting to know who was behind the Cody Kessler pick last year. If Hue sold them on him, thus resulting in his being drafted earlier than projected, maybe Sashi/DePodesta don’t trust him fully.
Yeah, and a few days ago every “unnamed source” in the NFL was saying that the front office wanted Garrett and Jackson wanted a QB. When it comes to the draft, trust nothing.
Denver faced the same problem a few years ago. They had the number 2 pick and we’re stuck with Tebow. The Broncos chose Von Miller and things have obviously workeD out well. Go with your gut, Hue.
To me this is not a very good draft to have the #1 pick. I feel this draft is pretty weak and compared to past drafts this years crop seems to start around the end of the first round. Like 25 to 30th in comparison.