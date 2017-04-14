Report: Hue Jackson prefers Myles Garrett to a quarterback

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 14, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

If there is actually a split in the Browns braintrust about who to take with the first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the head coach/quarterback whisperer apparently isn’t the one lobbying for the quarterback.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Browns head coach Hue Jackson prefers the team use the top pick on Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett and not quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

While Jackson’s life would obviously be easier if he actually had a quarterback with whom to whisper, the sense is that Garrett’s a more likely game-changer, or at least closer to a sure thing.

“Everybody is not the No. 1 pick in the draft,” Jackson said during the recent league meetings. “There’s maybe only one or two or three guys that can actually be that.

“When you draft a guy as the No. 1 pick in the National Football League, you want him to be a very dominant player, you want him to be a cornerstone player, you want him to be a generational player. That’s got to be the focus as we continue to move forward.”

If he doesn’t think Trubisky is one of those, then the choice ought to be clear.