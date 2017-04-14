Roddy White retires from football after 11 seasons

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 14, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT

Former Falcons wide receiver Roddy White spent a whole year on the sidelines, and realized today he was finished with football.

White just put out word on Twitter that he was retiring as a player, thanking the Falcons and owner Arthur Blank for his 11 years there.

White didn’t play last year, but that didn’t keep him from continuing to gripe about the Falcons offense. He had problems with his own role two years ago, not handling the inevitable effects of age particularly well, but mostly targeting former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

While he wasn’t always the biggest fan of ours here at PFT, White had an excellent career, going to four Pro Bowls and finishing with 808 catches for 10,863 yards (both in the top 40 all-time) and 63 touchdowns.