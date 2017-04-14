Terrelle Pryor developing a rapport with Kirk Cousins

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 14, 2017, 5:28 AM EDT

New Washington wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is working with his new quarterback, and he likes what he sees.

Pryor told ESPN that he and Kirk Cousins have been working out together on their own and are quickly developing a rapport.

“It was about him getting my timing down,” Pryor said. “There were a couple routes I had to run a couple times because he’s a timing thrower, and he throws it to spots. But we’ll get there. When we get there Monday, we’ll go two or three times a week and work on that as well. I was eager. It was great to work with him and get to know him.”

Pryor said Cousins is also receptive to hearing how Pryor prefers to run certain routes.

“He’ll take that info in and say, ‘I really like that,’” Pryor said. “That’s how I knew me and him would click. We’re going to do well.”

For a Washington team that has lost two 1,000-yard receivers in Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson, getting Pryor and Cousins on the same page will be a top priority of the offseason.