Texans visited with Ryan Ramczyk

Posted by Josh Alper on April 14, 2017, 10:59 AM EDT

The NFL announced on Thursday that Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk will be one of the 22 players attending the draft in Philadelphia later this month and he recently met with a team that could give him the chance to stroll across the stage to hug NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Texans offensive line coach Mike Devlin met with Ramczyk, who ranks with Alabama’s Cam Robinson and Utah’s Garrett Bolles as the top prospects at tackle in this year’s draft.

Ramczyk had hip surgery after the end of Wisconsin’s season. Wilson reports that his Scouting Combine medical re-check in Indianapolis this week went “extremely well.”

Texans right tackle Derek Newton tore both the patellar tendons in both of his knees last year and his return to action is in doubt as a result, which could open a spot for Ramczyk in Houston.