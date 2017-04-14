 Skip to content

Texans visited with Ryan Ramczyk

Posted by Josh Alper on April 14, 2017, 10:59 AM EDT
The NFL announced on Thursday that Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk will be one of the 22 players attending the draft in Philadelphia later this month and he recently met with a team that could give him the chance to stroll across the stage to hug NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Texans offensive line coach Mike Devlin met with Ramczyk, who ranks with Alabama’s Cam Robinson and Utah’s Garrett Bolles as the top prospects at tackle in this year’s draft.

Ramczyk had hip surgery after the end of Wisconsin’s season. Wilson reports that his Scouting Combine medical re-check in Indianapolis this week went “extremely well.”

Texans right tackle Derek Newton tore both the patellar tendons in both of his knees last year and his return to action is in doubt as a result, which could open a spot for Ramczyk in Houston.

4 Responses to “Texans visited with Ryan Ramczyk”
  1. jazzawakens says: Apr 14, 2017 11:06 AM

    “could give him the chance to stroll across the stage to hug NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell”

    I do hope teams aren’t putting that forth that way as a selling point.

  2. beedubyatoo says: Apr 14, 2017 11:06 AM

    Another O-Lineman from Wisconsin. And there’s another stable of them playing in Madison this year who will be playing in the NFL in future years.

  3. redlikethepig says: Apr 14, 2017 11:24 AM

    They need to protect their QB … if they ever get one.

  4. fumblenuts says: Apr 14, 2017 11:26 AM

    Hip surgery….already? Buyer BEWARE!

