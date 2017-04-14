Washington’s Trent Murphy suspended four games for PEDs

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 14, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT

As it turns out, Dean Blandino was only the beginning of the NFL’s Friday news dump this week.

Washington announced that outside linebacker Trent Murphy was suspended four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Murphy’s potential suspension was first reported in March, and this announcement means any appeal was unsuccessful.

Murphy reportedly gained around 30 pounds last offseason in thinking he was going to play defensive end. But he stayed at linebacker and recorded 9.0 sacks.

He’s eligible for offseason work and the preseason, but will be ineligible for the first four weeks of the regular season.