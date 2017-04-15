All quiet on top available free agent Ryan Clady

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 15, 2017, 8:04 AM EDT

Ryan Clady is the best player available in free agency, but there’s been surprisingly little talk about his next NFL home.

Clady visited the Seahawks a month ago but if he’s had any discussions with any teams since then, those discussions have been kept quiet.

The 30-year-old Clady was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Broncos but missed the entire 2015 season with a torn ACL, then signed with the Jets and missed the second half of the season with a torn rotator cuff. NFL teams may be worried about whether they can trust him to stay healthy.

NFL free agency is slowing down considerably, and the entire Top 50 of our Free Agent Hot 100 is unavailable. Clady, our No. 52 player, is the best player available. Perhaps after the draft some team that misses out on a left tackle will give Clady a call.