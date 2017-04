Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT

Sam Acho’s career with the Bears will continue.

The team has announced that the Bears have re-signed the veteran linebacker, who has spent the last two years in Chicago after four seasons in Arizona. He entered the league as a fourth-round pick in 2011.

Acho appeared in 16 games last year with six starts, registering a sack and a forced fumble. He had 15 appearances with seven starts in 2015.

His best year came in 2012, with 16 starts, four sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.