Cam Sutton gets a workout with 49ers

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT
The interest in a smallish cornerback/punt returner continues to grow.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, former Tennessee defensive standout Cam Sutton worked out privately for the 49ers on Friday.

Projected as a third-to-fourth-round prospect, Sutton has now worked out for the 49ers, Falcons, Patriots, Saints, and Titans.

Teams can privately work out as many players as they want, with the only limit being the time and resources invested in the process with the days available until the draft happens.

The draft, by the way, is coming in 12 days.

