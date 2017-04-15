Devin McCourty hopes Patriots are interested in his brother

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT

Devin McCourty plays for the Patriots. Until very recently, his identical twin brother Jason played for the Titans. Jason is now available, and Devin would like to see his brother’s first career foray into free agency end with another New England jersey that has “McCourty” on the back of it.

“I’m excited for him,” McCourty said at Boston University’s Play it Forward event on Friday, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “I was hoping he would be out of Tennessee a couple years ago just to experience something different. I think obviously now everyone is saying ‘he’s going to come here, he should come here.’ But you never know. I hope we’re interested in him.”

Devin believes his brother primarily should be looking for a place where he’ll be able to play.

“He’s not at the point in his career where he just wants to sit on the bench,” Devin McCourty said. “He wants to get a chance to get out there and compete. I’m excited for him. It’s a little bit of the unknown, but he’s my brother, he should do all right. He should just tell people he’s related to me.”

Devin was surely joking, and by the way people already know the connection. Coach Bill Belichick surely does, given the whole Rutgers thing (they both played there), but Devin McCourty knows there’s no benefit in lobbying the person who runs the entire football operation, because Belichick won’t listen.

“If he did listen to me, I would definitely shoot him a text message and tell him, ‘I don’t know if he heard the news, but Jason McCourty is a free agent.,'” Devin said. “He’ll listen to me sometimes about my opinion on the deep middle, but scouting players, he stays away from me.”

Belichick probably knows that Jason McCourty is available. And Jason McCourty could fill a need in New England, if/when Malcolm Butler is traded.