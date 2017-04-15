Martavis Bryant met with NFL this week in bid for reinstatement

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 15, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT

Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant is still working on getting back on the field after a year-long suspension in 2016.

Bryant was at the league office on Thursday as part of his reinstatement process, Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports. Bryant, who has had multiple violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy, will need to demonstrate to the league that he has taken steps to address his substance abuse issues before he can be reinstated.

If the league’s medical office believes Bryant has taken steps toward recovery, it will recommend that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstate Bryant. Goodell and Bryant will likely have a face-to-face meeting before reinstatement.

Bryant is a talented playmaker who emerged as a big-play receiver when he was available, and getting him back on the field in 2017 would be a big boost to the Steelers’ offense.