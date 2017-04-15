Mike Glennon ready to get started with the Bears

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT

Last month, he became the recipient of a contract from the Bears so large that it prompted fair questions regarding who they were precisely bidding against. This week, quarterback Mike Glennon officially launches his tenure with the team.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after throwing out the first pitch at the Pirates-Cubs game (and later singing for the crowd during the seventh-inning stretch), Glennon talked about his mindset as offseason workouts open.

“It’s been a lot going on in a month, but it’s exciting stuff,” Glennon said, via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. “It’s what I’ve been working for and now, finally, I get to get it started.”

He unofficially got it started via four recent sessions at a local high school with teammates like Cameron Meredith and fellow newcomer Markus Wheaton.

“There was a handful of guys that we got together, and then we went to a Bulls game,” Glennon said. “It was a good time to meet everybody, start developing some chemistry on and off the field.

“The introductions are over with. I know them all, I know them a little personally, and then just a little bit of chemistry. It’s not a whole lot but at least we got familiar with each other a bit on the field as well.”

They’ll be getting a lot more familiar with each other in the coming days and weeks. Ultimately, the question becomes whether Glennon can justify the faith the Bears have shown in him by making him the successor, after two years on the bench in Tampa, to a guy who held the job for eight years with the Bears.