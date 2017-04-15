Penguins honor Dan Rooney with moment of silence, helmet decal

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2017, 6:21 AM EDT

After the Pirates and Steelers made Pittsburgh the City of Champions in 1979-80, the Penguins changed their uniform colors, binding the city’s three major sports teams together with the same black and gold look. That bond still exists, strong as ever, as demonstrated by the gesture from the Penguins before Friday night’s playoff win over Columbus.

The Penguins honored the late Dan Rooney before the game with a moment of silence. The players also wore a decal on their helmets that paid tribute to the patriarch of all Pittsburgh sports, a mantle he inherited from his late father, Art Sr.

The tributes won’t be ending with the Penguins. The Pitt Panthers have replaced the logo on the right side of their helmets with the Steelers logo for the Saturday’s spring game, in honor of Mr. Rooney.