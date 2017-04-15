Pierre Garçon: Washington players “loved” Scot McCloughan

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

49ers receiver Pierre Garςon joined PFT Live on Friday to discuss his new team. Given the issues that have engulfed his former team during the current offseason, he addressed some questions about that, too.

The biggest question relates to the termination of G.M. Scot McCloughan, who claims (via Michael Robinson of NFL Network) that Bruce Allen told McCloughan no one in the building likes him.

“I know all the players did love Scot,” Garςon said. “Scot was a great guy, a football guy, all the players loved Scot and definitely [are] going to miss him. Hopefully, he’ll still be around football because he was a great guy. He was all about football. It didn’t matter who you were, where you were from, he was just happy that you were playing football for him and he was happy that he scouted you and for him to bring you to D.C.”

As to a report from the Washington Post suggesting that McCloughan was drunk in the locker room on multiple occasions, Garςon was asked whether he ever witnessed that.

“No, I never really did,” Garςon said. “Scot, he’s not a vocal guy. He’s a quiet guy, he kind of stays to himself but when he starts talking to you you can tell the passion and love he has, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen him drunk. I’ve never seen him act any kind of way to make me even question that he was drunk.”

It’s believed that McCloughan and the team have been negotiated a settlement to his contract that would avoid any type of grievance procedures or litigation.