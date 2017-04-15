Ravens, Cardinals issue statements of support for Heap family

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

As former NFL tight end Todd Heap and his family deal with the tragic loss of Todd and Ashley’s three-year-old daughter, the teams for whom Heap played have issued statements of support.

“We cannot imagine the heartbreak and sorry Todd and Ashley’s family feels right now,” said the Ravens, who made Heap a first-round pick in 2001. “This is knee-buckling news and an overwhelmingly sad tragedy. Our prayers, our thoughts and our hearts are with the Heaps, who have contributed so much to the Ravens and Baltimore community.

“We believe their deep faith and tremendous support from friend and family will help them through this unimaginable time.”

“Our hearts go out to Todd, Ashley, and the Heap family,” said the Cardinals, the team with which Heap finished his career. “It is a grief that is beyond words, which no family should ever experience. Hopefully, the prayers, love and support of their incredible group of friends and family provide them comfort that along with their strong faith will lead them through this unspeakably difficult time.”

We continue to have the Heaps in our thoughts.