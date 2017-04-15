 Skip to content

Tragedy for former NFL tight end Todd Heap

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2017, 4:57 AM EDT
The worst nightmare for any parent happened on Friday for former NFL tight end Todd Heap. While moving a truck in the driveway at his home, Heap accidentally struck his three-year-old daughter. She died at a local hospital.

It’s the kind of tragedy that will alter forever Heap’s life and those of other surviving family members. We extend our deepest condolences to Todd Heap and his family as they grieve, and as they eventually try to find a way to move forward with lives that never will be the same.

Heap, a first-round pick in 2001, spent 10 years with the Ravens and two with the Cardinals.

6 Responses to “Tragedy for former NFL tight end Todd Heap”
  1. twoteamsforlosangeles says: Apr 15, 2017 5:14 AM

    Such a tragedy. Prayers and condolences to the Heap family. RIP little angel.

  2. doctorrustbelt says: Apr 15, 2017 5:15 AM

    My condolences to the Heap family, friends, and fans.

  3. ronfai says: Apr 15, 2017 5:19 AM

    That’s so awful and tragic. Prayers for the family.

  4. 60for90 says: Apr 15, 2017 5:21 AM

    My deepest sympathy to Todd Heap and family.

  5. frk49rs says: Apr 15, 2017 5:22 AM

    So sorry, I can not even imagine.

  6. otheirony says: Apr 15, 2017 5:31 AM

    Deepest sympathies and prayers to the Heap family. Totally sucks.

