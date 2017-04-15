Tragedy for former NFL tight end Todd Heap

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2017, 4:57 AM EDT

The worst nightmare for any parent happened on Friday for former NFL tight end Todd Heap. While moving a truck in the driveway at his home, Heap accidentally struck his three-year-old daughter. She died at a local hospital.

It’s the kind of tragedy that will alter forever Heap’s life and those of other surviving family members. We extend our deepest condolences to Todd Heap and his family as they grieve, and as they eventually try to find a way to move forward with lives that never will be the same.

Heap, a first-round pick in 2001, spent 10 years with the Ravens and two with the Cardinals.