Bill Belichick, Tom Coughlin discuss joint Patriots-Jaguars practices

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 16, 2017, 6:41 AM EDT

Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Jaguars front office boss Tom Coughlin have faced off in a couple of Super Bowls, and now they may meet up in a couple of preseason practices.

Belichick and Coughlin have discussed having some joint practices between their teams this preseason, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

The Patriots and Jaguars will meet in New England in Week One of the preseason, so the Jaguars could travel north a couple days early for practices before the first game.

Belichick is a big believer in using joint practices to measure the progress of his team in training camp, and he’s also discussing joint practices with the Texans.