Brian Robison expects to retire after 2018 season

Posted by Josh Alper on April 16, 2017, 11:04 AM EDT

Vikings defensive end Brian Robison recently agreed to rework his contract with the team, resulting in a reduced salary for the 2017 season and an extension through the end of the 2018 season.

Robison doesn’t plan on signing another deal with the Vikings or anyone else.

“I really do believe that probably at the end of those two years, it will be it,” Robison said to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “It’ll be about my time to call it, but we’ll see how I feel when I get there. … But I would say that more than likely, that will probably be the time that I’m going to have to lay things to the side and get ready for life after football.”

Robison has spent all 10 years of his NFL career with the team and is now the longest-tenured member of the Vikings. He was productive last year with 7.5 sacks, but knows he’ll be competing with Danielle Hunter this summer after Hunter led the team with 12.5 sacks in 2016. However they stack up, the Vikings will be well stocked at defensive end with Everson Griffen on the other side and it looks like they won’t have to worry too much about finding another piece for the rotation until next year.