Corey Davis set to visit Titans, Ravens this week

Posted by Josh Alper on April 16, 2017, 10:09 AM EDT

At a press conference earlier this month, Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome said that the team would “turn that card in in a hurry” if they felt they could get a wide receiver who can help Joe Flacco in the first round of the draft.

One of the receivers who could be available to the team with the 16th overall pick is Western Michigan’s Corey Davis and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he’ll be visiting with the Ravens this week. Davis joins Clemson’s Mike Williams and Washington’s John Ross at the top of most lists of the draft’s top wideouts.

Because he’s so highly regarded, Davis making it to the Ravens isn’t a sure thing and one of the teams drafting ahead of Baltimore will also be visiting with Davis. He’s set to meet the Titans on Sunday and Monday and Tennessee has the same needs at receiver as the Ravens. The Titans currently have the fifth and 18th picks, but General Manager Jon Robinson showed last year that he’s not afraid to make big trades in the first round so their slots could change.

Davis had ankle surgery in January, but is expected to be on the field for rookie minicamp with the team that selects him later this month.