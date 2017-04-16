David Njoku scheduled to visit Giants Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on April 16, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT

The Giants haven’t drafted a tight end in the first round of the draft since taking Jeremy Shockey with the 14th overall pick in 2002, but they’ll spend time Monday with another player from the University of Miami who could end that streak.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Giants will host David Njoku for a pre-draft visit. The Giants currently have Will Tye at the top of their depth chart at the position.

Njoku caught 43 passes for 698 yards and eight touchdowns for the Hurricanes last season and his mix of size and athleticism has made him a popular player throughout the pre-draft season. He’s worked out for the Panthers and Titans and visited with many other teams, including the Dolphins, in the last couple of months.

When it comes to the consensus opinion on this year’s tight ends, Njoku ranks behind Alabama’s O.J. Howard but it’s not hard to find predictions that he’ll be a first-round pick on April 27. We’ll see if the Giants break from their recent trends to become the team that makes those predictions look good.