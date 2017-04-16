Gareon Conley set to visit Jets on Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on April 16, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT

Gareon Conley will be one of two Ohio State cornerbacks attending the draft in Philadelphia this year and he’ll be a fairly short drive away from the city on Monday.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that Conley will visit with the Jets at their facility in Florham Park, New Jersey. Conley joins teammate Marshon Lattimore, LSU’s Tre’Davious White, Washington’s Kevin King, USC’s Adoree’ Jackson and Colorado’s Chidobe Awuzie as cornerbacks scheduled to attend a draft that’s generally rated as very strong at the position.

Lattimore is usually at the top of the rankings for those players, but Conley isn’t seen as too far behind his fellow Buckeye and is widely expected to be off the board in the first round. Those projections don’t usually have him going as high as No. 6, but he could be a more realistic option for the Jets if they are able to trade down from their original slot.

Ohio State safety Malik Hooker is also expected to be drafted early on April 27, although he won’t be joining Conley and Lattimore in Philadelphia.