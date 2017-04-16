Patriots-Chiefs expected to open season, Falcons at home on SNF

The schedule for the 2017 season is set to be announced this week, which means that we will find out which team will be visiting Gillette Stadium to play the Patriots in the first game of the season.
The Falcons are on New England’s home schedule this year, but it doesn’t look like the NFL will opt for a second straight Super Bowl rematch on the first Thursday of the season. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that the opener will “almost certainly” involve the Chiefs coming to town.
The Chiefs went 12-4 last season and lost to the Steelers in the divisional round of the playoffs after winning the second seed in the conference as the AFC West champs. The Dolphins and Texans join the Falcons and Chiefs as the other 2016 playoff teams on the Patriots’ home slate, but it appears those games will also come later in the season.
The Falcons, per Volin, will likely be opening their new stadium on Sunday Night Football in Week One. The other three NFC South teams, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins and Cowboys are possible opponents.
If it’s the Packers, it would be the same two teams closing out a stadium and opening a new one.
The long awaited Patriots Chiefs rematch.
It’s a shame that the Patriots 1st round draft pick from 2016 and the Patriots 4th round draft pick from 2017 won’t be playing in that game.
Science will always say that the PSI in the footballs dropped due to the cold/wet weather conditions. Unfortunately, even after Roger Goodell figured that out they decided to tell the “56 nfl deflategate lies”.
For some reason the NFL still hasn’t issued a press release containing the PSI information that was collected during the 2015 season. Yet the NFL still plans on stealing another Patriots draft pick. This time the NFL plans on taking the Patriots 2017 4th round draft pick.
The NFL could still release that PSI information prior to the 2017 NFL Draft and then reinstate the Patriots 4th round draft pick. The NFL could then award the Patriots 2 draft additional draft picks to compensate them for deflatefarce.
Fair compensation would be:
• Reinstatement of the 2017 4th round draft pick.
• Awarding a 1st round draft pick to make up for the stolen 2016 1st round draft pick.
• An additional 1st or 2nd round draft pick as compensation for forcing Tom Brady to miss 25% of the 2016 season.
So the chiefs will start 0-1
It’s not a bad idea to reward teams getting to the Super Bowl with a Sunday or Monday night game at home to start the season. As a Patriots fan, I’d prefer to get a warm weather team up here in cold weather.
Chefs start 0-1 😂