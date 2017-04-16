 Skip to content

Referees want NFL to eliminate celebration penalties

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 16, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT
NFL fans, players and referees all seem to agree that the league office is too concerned about cracking down on touchdown celebrations.

The head of the NFL Referees Association, Scott Green, said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the on-field officials think the league office is putting them in a difficult situation with trying to figure out where the line is between a celebration that deserves a penalty and one that can be permitted. Green said the officials would prefer to eliminate penalties and instead enforce any celebration issues with fines.

“Nothing is worse than someone going 80 yards for a touchdown and then we’re trying to figure out does that warrant a flag for what he’s doing in the end zone,” Green said. “We don’t really enjoy that. If we could get to a point where it would simply be fines by the league, that would be great. The issue we’ll still have is that guys can get pretty creative out there. The question of whether it’s a foul or not a foul, hopefully we’ll get closer to more of a black-and-white situation.”

Unfortunately, the NFL is considering going in the opposite direction, and enforcing celebration violations only with on-field penalties, not with fines after the fact. That puts even more pressure on the officials to figure out where the seemingly arbitrary lines on celebration penalties are drawn.

9 Responses to “Referees want NFL to eliminate celebration penalties”
  1. marooncat79 says: Apr 16, 2017 12:19 PM

    The fans want it eliminated as well

    Just ask us Rog

  2. maust1013 says: Apr 16, 2017 12:21 PM

    Enough already. Just give them 30 seconds and short of props or anything not befitting a PG-13 audience let it go.

  3. kash71 says: Apr 16, 2017 12:22 PM

    Unless the player/players is taking way too much time or doing something disgusting, there is no need for these penalties.

  4. harrisonhits2 says: Apr 16, 2017 12:23 PM

    ““Nothing is worse than someone going 80 yards for a touchdown and then we’re trying to figure out does that warrant a flag for what he’s doing in the end zone,” ”

    Actually I would think there are far worse things than that. Such as the regular blown game changing calls the refs make.

  5. flipola says: Apr 16, 2017 12:24 PM

    I agree. If something HAS to be done about it, fines are better. The discipline shouldn’t impact the outcome of the game.

  6. livenbreathefootball says: Apr 16, 2017 12:24 PM

    Trust the NFL to do the exact wrong thing on an issue, until it blows up in their face.

  7. Bloodfart says: Apr 16, 2017 12:25 PM

    Jury nullification. google it, refs can refuse to convict… well in this case refuse to penalize.

  8. ezpkns34 says: Apr 16, 2017 12:27 PM

    Not only should celebrations not be penalized, there should be a weekly reward for AFC & NFC Celebration of the Week just like the weekly offensive & defensive performance acknowledgements

  9. FinFan68 says: Apr 16, 2017 12:44 PM

    ing is worse than someone going 80 yards for a touchdown and then we’re trying to figure out does that warrant a flag for what he’s doing in the end zone,”
    ~~~~~~~~~
    Nah, there are worse things…like watching a good play and then not being able to celebrate safely for 15 seconds while we wait to see if any flags were thrown for stuff on the other side of the field.

    As for the refs not wanting to try and figure it out, just use a simple litmus test. Anything choreographed ahead of time is not a spontaneous celebration of success–those are ‘look at me’ demonstrations that ought to be flagged.

