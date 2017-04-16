Referees want NFL to eliminate celebration penalties

NFL fans, players and referees all seem to agree that the league office is too concerned about cracking down on touchdown celebrations.
The head of the NFL Referees Association, Scott Green, said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the on-field officials think the league office is putting them in a difficult situation with trying to figure out where the line is between a celebration that deserves a penalty and one that can be permitted. Green said the officials would prefer to eliminate penalties and instead enforce any celebration issues with fines.
“Nothing is worse than someone going 80 yards for a touchdown and then we’re trying to figure out does that warrant a flag for what he’s doing in the end zone,” Green said. “We don’t really enjoy that. If we could get to a point where it would simply be fines by the league, that would be great. The issue we’ll still have is that guys can get pretty creative out there. The question of whether it’s a foul or not a foul, hopefully we’ll get closer to more of a black-and-white situation.”
Unfortunately, the NFL is considering going in the opposite direction, and enforcing celebration violations only with on-field penalties, not with fines after the fact. That puts even more pressure on the officials to figure out where the seemingly arbitrary lines on celebration penalties are drawn.
The fans want it eliminated as well
Just ask us Rog
Enough already. Just give them 30 seconds and short of props or anything not befitting a PG-13 audience let it go.
Unless the player/players is taking way too much time or doing something disgusting, there is no need for these penalties.
Actually I would think there are far worse things than that. Such as the regular blown game changing calls the refs make.
I agree. If something HAS to be done about it, fines are better. The discipline shouldn’t impact the outcome of the game.
Trust the NFL to do the exact wrong thing on an issue, until it blows up in their face.
Jury nullification. google it, refs can refuse to convict… well in this case refuse to penalize.
Not only should celebrations not be penalized, there should be a weekly reward for AFC & NFC Celebration of the Week just like the weekly offensive & defensive performance acknowledgements
Nah, there are worse things…like watching a good play and then not being able to celebrate safely for 15 seconds while we wait to see if any flags were thrown for stuff on the other side of the field.
As for the refs not wanting to try and figure it out, just use a simple litmus test. Anything choreographed ahead of time is not a spontaneous celebration of success–those are ‘look at me’ demonstrations that ought to be flagged.