Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on April 16, 2017, 8:43 AM EDT

The case for the Bills drafting Temple LB Haason Reddick in the first round.

UConn S Obi Melifonwu paid the Dolphins a visit.

The Patriots could bolster their linebacker group in the draft.

The Jets could spend multiple picks on secondary help.

Which players are being mock drafted to the Ravens most often?

Assessing Tennessee DE Derek Barnett’s fit with the Bengals.

It may not be a sure thing, but the Browns drafting DE Myles Garrett first overall looks like a safe bet.

The Steelers could try to upgrade their kick return game.

The Texans continue bringing players in for pre-draft visits.

The wait appeared to have been worth it for both the Colts and DT Johnathan Hankins.

The Jaguars hope DE Calais Campbell spurs a defensive turnaround.

Johnathan Cyprien isn’t worried about the Titans adding more help at safety.

Which draft prospects can help the Broncos improve their run defense?

A Chiefs-centric look at this year’s tight end prospects.

Raiders players are ready to get back to work.

San Diego State CB Damontae Kazee felt his workout at the Chargers’ pro day went well.

Missouri DE Charles Harris could help the Cowboys.

Did the Giants make a mistake letting DT Johnathan Hankins walk away?

Former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell would like to see the Eagles draft Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey.

Redskins LB Khairi Fortt is set to play the late Sean Taylor in a television show about Taylor’s murder.

Bears QB Mike Glennon showed off his arm and his voice at Wrigley Field.

The Lions want to get faster in the draft.

The Packers have spent early picks on defense in recent years and may do so again.

The Vikings met with BYU RB Jamaal Williams.

Will the Falcons trade up in the first round?

Panthers QB Cam Newton was at Coachella this weekend.

The Saints could add a tight end in the draft.

The Buccaneers have thrown some draft curveballs over the years.

The Cardinals website took a look at Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer.

Catching up with former Rams WR Flipper Anderson.

Some possible draft additions at safety for the 49ers.

DL Jared Odrick is reportedly a possible free agent addition for the Seahawks.