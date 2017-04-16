Vincent Jackson “being patient” about a job for 2017

Posted by Josh Alper on April 16, 2017, 11:48 AM EDT

In March, there was a report that veteran wide receiver Vincent Jackson wanted to continue his playing career in 2017 and Jackson confirmed as much in an interview with WDAE late last week.

Jackson appeared on “The Pat and Aaron Show” and said that he’s heard from teams about possibly joining them this offseason. He said he’s interested in finding the right spot and that he’ll bide his time until such a situation presents itself.

“I’m just going to wait until the right opportunity presents itself,” Jackson said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I’m assuming it may be later this spring/early summer when people can kind of evaluate their roster, get through the draft, and know exactly what they need and what the value is. For me man, I’m being patient.”

Jackson only played in 15 games for the Buccaneers over the last two seasons and a knee injury brought his 2016 campaign to an early end. He also touched on the possibility of returning to the Bucs, who signed DeSean Jackson as a free agent, during the interview.

Jackson said there haven’t been negotiations about a return, but complimented coach Dirk Koetter’s offensive approach and said he believed he’d bring “a lot of different things” to the team if he did find his way back to Tampa.