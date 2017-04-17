Adam Jones loses it on reporter, Marvin Lewis has to calm him down

The anger management classes Adam Jones was taking since he was accused of spitting on a jailhouse nurse really seem to be working.
The Bengals cornerback blew up at a reporter Monday, who had the temerity to ask about the most interesting thing to happen to him this offseason.
According to Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News, Jones said before his interview that he wasn’t going “to talk about court,” which presumably meant his January arrest.
Early in the process, he spoke about his gratitude toward the organization for sticking with him, but later a reporter asked if he had anything “to prove to the fans for them to welcome you back since there were a lot of people upset with the way things went down in the offseason for you?”
That was enough to trigger him.
“Didn’t I just tell you don’t ask me that?” Jones said. “You out the [interview]. Turn around. Go back that way. See you. Next question. That’s his last interview for the year.”
Richard Sherman is presumably somewhere cashing a royalty check for Jones lifting his material, but the Bengals had to manage their volatile cornerback yet again.
Jones continued to berate the reporter (who walked away) for asking “stupid ass [expletive] questions,” after the interview ended. He then went to the restroom, but came back and yelled at the reporter to “shut the [expletive] up.”
That’s when teammates and even coach Marvin Lewis had to come to the locker room to calm him down.
The Bengals have been largely patient with Jones because he’s good at football. But as the weird dance with Sherman and the Seahawks proves, every relationship can eventually reach a point when one side decides it’s not worth it.
