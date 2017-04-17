Andre Johnson will retire as a Texan

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT

After a year with the Colts and a part of another with the Titans, receiver Andre Johnson has returned home, still without ever leaving the AFC South.

The Texans have announced that Johnson will be signing a one-day contract to retire with the team. The ceremony will occur on Wednesday.

Johnson, a top-five pick in 2003, played for the Texans through 2014. And he actually has a better case for Canton than another receiver named Johnson who had a little more sizzle and a better nickname during that same era.

