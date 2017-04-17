Andre Johnson will retire as a Texan

After a year with the Colts and a part of another with the Titans, receiver Andre Johnson has returned home, still without ever leaving the AFC South.
The Texans have announced that Johnson will be signing a one-day contract to retire with the team. The ceremony will occur on Wednesday.
Johnson, a top-five pick in 2003, played for the Texans through 2014. And he actually has a better case for Canton than another receiver named Johnson who had a little more sizzle and a better nickname during that same era.
Attached to this item is Andre Johnson’s visit to PFT Live during Super Bowl week in Houston.
HOF career all day. Good tidings and thanks for all the highlights.
I actually forgot where else he played.