Andrew Luck: Shoulder surgery was my decision

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was at the start of the Colts’ offseason program on Monday, but he isn’t going to be taking part in this stage of the team’s work as he continues to recover from January surgery on his right shoulder.

Luck’s shoulder doesn’t stop him from talking to the media and it was the major topic of his first meeting with reporters of the year. Luck said that the surgery was designed to repair the injury he originally suffered early in the 2015 season in a game against the Titans.

Luck missed two games as a result and said the injury continued to linger. Luck said there were “times during the [2016 season] where I would get hit in awkward position or an awkward way, and it wouldn’t feel great” so he made the call to get the operation in hopes of smoother sailing this year.

“It was my decision, ultimately,” Luck said, via the Indianapolis Star. “The team gave me all the resources that I felt like I needed to make the best decision. We sat down after the year with our guys in this building and talked and then went out and got a lot of really good opinions from a lot of doctors around the country. At the end of the day, I never felt like anybody else was trying to make a decision for me. I made this decision with what I felt was the best information I could find. I have no regrets about going to get surgery.”

Luck didn’t say when he thought he would resume football activities, but owner Jim Irsay said earlier in the offseason that the team is going to take things slow with their quarterback. That makes it a good bet that he’ll be off the field until training camp as all involved try to make sure the quarterback is back at full health for the first time in a while.