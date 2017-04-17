Barack Obama to attend Dan Rooney’s funeral

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT

On Tuesday, Steelers chairman and Ambassador Dan Rooney will be laid to rest in Pittsburgh. Among those attending his funeral will be former President Barack Obama.

Obama appointed Mr. Rooney to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, a post he held for three years.

A spokesman told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that Obama is not expected to speak at the funeral, which will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Mr. Rooney passed last Thursday at the age of 84. A public viewing was held at Heinz Field from 2:00 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday.