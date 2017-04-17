Branden Albert doesn’t show for launch of Jaguars offseason program

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT

Mt. Coughlin could soon be erupting.

The new Jaguars executive V.P. of football operations faces the first player-related test of his tenure with the team following the news, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, that left tackle Branden Albert has opted not to show up for the start of offseason workouts, because he wants a new contract.

The Dolphins didn’t want to pay Albert $8.875 million in 2017, prompting them to unload him onto the Jags in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2018. Albert nevertheless wants the $8.875 million, and more.

The offseason program is voluntary, but for a three-day mandatory minicamp. Teams can’t say or do anything to suggest that the workouts aren’t voluntary. With the NFL Players Association already keeping a close eye on Tom Coughlin, the union surely will watch and wait to see whether Coughlin or anyone else calls out Albert for choosing not to show up for Phase One, which consists exclusively of strength and conditioning training.