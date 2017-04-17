Broncos bringing Garett Bolles in for a look

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 17, 2017, 6:57 AM EDT

The Broncos were willing to let Russell Okung walk, and haven’t replaced last year’s left tackle yet.

They’re looking at a guy this week who could potentially replace him, as they continue to attempt to rebuild their offensive line.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, the Broncos are bringing Utah left tackle Garett Bolles in for a visit this week.

Bolles is interesting for a number of reasons, primarily for a past that includes school suspensions, legal problems and drug use, which he has admitted through the pre-draft process. But he’s also extremely athletic and could project as a long-term left tackle as well.

The Broncos have a pretty glaring need at his position, as well. They spent big money on guard Ronald Leary and brought in free agent tackle Menelik Watson in free agency, and they kept veteran tackle Donald Stephenson around. They also tried Ty Sambrailo and Michael Schofield last year, but lack a cornerstone tackle at a time they’re not sure who their quarterback will be either.