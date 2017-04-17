Buccaneers pick up Mike Evans’ fifth-year option

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT

The Buccaneers likely considered several players before opting to draft wide receiver Mike Evans in the first round of the 2014 draft, but there probably wasn’t much need to contemplate what to do about their option for a fifth-year on his rookie deal.

Evans has been a highly productive part of their offense since the moment he arrived in Tampa and completed his third season with 238 catches for 3,578 yards and 27 touchdowns to show for his first 46 NFL games. That made it no surprise that General Manager Jason Licht announced on Monday that the team has exercised their option on Evans’ deal.

Licht added, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, that the team plans to talk to Evans about an extension because their goal is for him to remain with the team well beyond the 2018 season.

With Odell Beckham, Sammy Watkins, Brandin Cooks, Allen Robinson and Jarvis Landry also in the 2014 draft class, there should be quite a few extensions coming down the pike and a lot of eyes on the first players to sign deals as they help set the market for those to follow.