Davis Webb adds Chiefs to list of visits

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2017, 11:33 AM EDT

Cal quarterback Davis Webb will be making another stop on Monday before visiting the Jets on Tuesday.

Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that Webb will visit with the Chiefs. Webb, who said he’s heard from double-digit teams that he’s a first-round pick, has also worked out for the 49ers and visited with the Seahawks during his pre-draft tour of the league.

Webb’s visit continues an offseason that’s seen the Chiefs spend time with the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class. They aren’t expected to push Alex Smith aside this season, but he is scheduled for a $20.6 million cap hit in 2018 and there would seem to be a pretty good chance that they’ll take someone to give themselves an option should they decide to move in a different direction when 2017 comes to an end.

There are several other teams in a similar boat, which should make watching where the quarterbacks fall one of the leading storylines of the first few rounds of the draft later this month.