Davis Webb scheduled to visit Jets Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2017, 8:14 AM EDT

The time for teams to visit with draft prospects is coming to an end and the Jets are set to spend a bit more time with a quarterback prospect before the curtain drops.

Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that Cal quarterback Davis Webb is scheduled for a visit with the Jets on Tuesday.

The Jets have spent time with all of the top quarterback prospects as their eternal search for a franchise quarterback continued unabated this offseason. Webb is generally ranked somewhere behind Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes, although those general rankings don’t mean much if a team believes Webb is the right man for the job.

If the Jets do feel that way, they will almost certainly be able to select him with the sixth overall pick but that may be a stretch given the way things set up around the league. Peter King of TheMMQB.com reported Monday that the Jets are among the teams that would most like to trade down, which would give them more draft capital to use on any player they feel they have to have but may be difficult in a market King says isn’t swelling with buyers at this point.