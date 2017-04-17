Davis Webb’s late climb suggests media is catching up with scouts

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2017, 1:47 PM EDT

Every year as the draft approaches, one or more players make a late push up the draft board. But in most cases it’s not actually a push up the draft board; it’s the media finally realizing what the teams truly were thinking all along.

Draft experts in the media rely heavily on what they hear from scouts and coaches about who the highest-regarded prospects are, and for good reason. It’s hard to sell to the public that the draft expert is right and 32 teams are wrong. It’s easier to factor what the teams think into what the draft expert thinks.

For weeks, the draft experts had Cal’s Davis Webb in the cut below the consensus (for the media) top four: Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, DeShone Kizer. Webb is now moving higher in the eyes of the media, likely because the media had the top four wrong all along.

Regardless of whether Webb is making a true climb despite most of the hay being in the barn or whether the media is waking up to what it should have known all along, Webb has crashed the party. Whether that means a first-round selection or, more importantly, a successful NFL career is a different proposition.