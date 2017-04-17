DeAndre Hopkins takes issue with idea he had a down season

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 17, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT

Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins‘ statistics declined significantly from 2015 to 2016. His catches went from 111 to 78. His yards went from 1,521 to 954. And his touchdowns went from 11 to four. But don’t tell Hopkins he had a down season.

Houston coach Bill O’Brien defended Hopkins today against questions about whether he declined last year, and when Hopkins was asked about that, he took umbrage at the notion.

“A down season? It’s a team sport. I did my job,” Hopkins said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

A wide receiver’s statistics are highly dependent on his quarterback, and if he doesn’t have a good quarterback he’s not going to have good statistics. And last year, Hopkins did not have a good quarterback. Still, Hopkins has no ill will toward Brock Osweiler.

“He’s a good guy,” Hopkins said of Osweiler. “I know he’s going to do well wherever he ends up.”

It remains to be seen whether the Texans will have a quarterback in 2017 who helps Hopkins put up numbers more like 2015.