Derek Carr “ready to rock” after broken leg

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s health wasn’t the only topic up for discussion when he met with the media at the start of the Raiders’ offseason program on Monday, but it was a big one.
Carr broke his leg in the next-to-last week of the regular season, which cost him a chance to make his first playoff appearance and left him to start the offseason in rehab mode. On Monday, Carr said that he no longer feels like he’s in that mode and that he’s prepared to work alongside the rest of the team as they make their way toward the start of next season.
“I feel great,” Carr said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m ready to rock. I did everything my teammates did today. I’ll do everything my teammates do tomorrow.”
Carr’s contract status was also part of the discussion on Monday as the team has shown interest in finding common ground on an extension with Carr entering the final year of his rookie deal. The quarterback said he hopes to have something done by training camp and shares the team’s expectation that talk will pick back up after the draft.
If you were building a team today and could pick any QB you want for your team, it would be Derek Carr.
It has been a long time since the Raiders have had a quality QB that they could depend on. Lock him up for the future. There is no other option. Get it done.
I think he is the real deal…
Hope he stays healthy this year…
Glad he is healthy because that team needs him desperately, they folded like a cheap suit without him.
I’m hoping that in addition to his leg, Carr’s pinky-finger is also healed.
Carr deserves a lucrative deal and so do the Raiders’ other home-grown stars like Mack and Gabe Jackson. So I also hope that this notion of wasting valuable cap space on an over-30, rusty disruptive player like Marshawn Lynch gets flushed.
Don’t like the Raiders. I do like David Carr tho. Pretty hard not to, great talent and great person. Guys like this are easy to root for.
Glad to hear it. As a Patriots fan I wish The Raiders the best and hope they come at us strong. Football is more exiting with that happening.
Carr played amazing last year.. Imagine if we didn’t lead the league in drops.
If some of the rumors are true and the Raiders get Lynch and Sherman in a package deal, then I’m not so sure the Patriots would be the run away favorite in the AFC like most have already crowned them to be. That Raiders offense is really good and the defense is just a couple players away from being right up there with the best of them.
Its going to be a fun year. Looking forward to attacking the tough schedule and making a run in the playoffs.
RAIDER NATION!!!!!
teddy bridgwater better