Derek Carr “ready to rock” after broken leg

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s health wasn’t the only topic up for discussion when he met with the media at the start of the Raiders’ offseason program on Monday, but it was a big one.

Carr broke his leg in the next-to-last week of the regular season, which cost him a chance to make his first playoff appearance and left him to start the offseason in rehab mode. On Monday, Carr said that he no longer feels like he’s in that mode and that he’s prepared to work alongside the rest of the team as they make their way toward the start of next season.

“I feel great,” Carr said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m ready to rock. I did everything my teammates did today. I’ll do everything my teammates do tomorrow.”

Carr’s contract status was also part of the discussion on Monday as the team has shown interest in finding common ground on an extension with Carr entering the final year of his rookie deal. The quarterback said he hopes to have something done by training camp and shares the team’s expectation that talk will pick back up after the draft.