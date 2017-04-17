Derrick Henry misses first day of Titans’ voluntary workouts

Titans running back Derrick Henry was not in attendance as the team began its offseason work today.
Henry, who had a promising first season last year as the backup to DeMarco Murray, stayed away while the team started voluntary conditioning.
Titans coach Mike Mularkey said he’s not concerned, noting that players aren’t required to attend.
Henry and defensive back Bennett Okotcha were the only players on the Titans’ roster not in attendance.
Something about that Tuscaloosa water. They haven’t produced a QB with a crap since the Snake and haven’t produced a running back worth a crap since….. ever, unless you’re desperate enough to count Ingram.
Shaun Alexander would like a word
Isn’t everyone always saying that AJ McCarron deserves as shot as a starting quarterback? And that he could be a serviceable one at that?
I’ve literally never heard a single person say that McCarron deserves a chance. Even behind a red rocket that can’t get off the launch pad without 4.5 secs to throw. Better off signing Kap..at least he’s won a playoff game or 2 once upon a time.
Attending the workouts is voluntary. Unless it isn’t.