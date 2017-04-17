Derrick Henry misses first day of Titans’ voluntary workouts

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 17, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Titans running back Derrick Henry was not in attendance as the team began its offseason work today.

Henry, who had a promising first season last year as the backup to DeMarco Murray, stayed away while the team started voluntary conditioning.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said he’s not concerned, noting that players aren’t required to attend.

Henry and defensive back Bennett Okotcha were the only players on the Titans’ roster not in attendance.