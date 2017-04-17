Dolphins signing RFA safety Michael Thomas today

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 17, 2017, 7:55 AM EDT

The Dolphins are hanging onto one of their own today.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, restricted free agent safety Michael Thomas is signing his tender today.

Thomas got the original round tender of $1.797 million, and wouldn’t have netted them any compensation if he left since he was originally an undrafted rookie.

Thomas has been mostly a special teamer, but after releasing safety Isa Abdul-Quddus following last year’s neck injury, the Dolphins might need him to play a larger role. He was one of the players who took a knee during the national anthem last year, doing so with the blessing of owner Stephen Ross.