Dolphins signing RFA safety Michael Thomas today

The Dolphins are hanging onto one of their own today.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, restricted free agent safety Michael Thomas is signing his tender today.
Thomas got the original round tender of $1.797 million, and wouldn’t have netted them any compensation if he left since he was originally an undrafted rookie.
Thomas has been mostly a special teamer, but after releasing safety Isa Abdul-Quddus following last year’s neck injury, the Dolphins might need him to play a larger role. He was one of the players who took a knee during the national anthem last year, doing so with the blessing of owner Stephen Ross.
That action alone should have resulted in some sort of reprimand. Poor representation of the team.
Much more valuable than just a special teamer. Averaged about as many snaps on defense as on special teams last year. Mostly a safety but can also play slot in a pinch. Good dude to have around
For the few snaps he takes other than ST; he has made some big ones. Great signing, once again Dolphins keep their own at reasonable prices.
I for one don’t care about him taking a knee. I don’t approve personally, but he has the right to protest; as that is exactly the point of the freedoms this country stands for.
Great team leader, hard worker and special teams player that can step up and play on D.
laxcoach37 says:
Apr 17, 2017 12:52 PM
——————-
Relax, you sound like a Cowboys fan. This is nothing more than a housekeeping detail, it’s not like he was going anywhere else.