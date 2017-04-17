Doug Martin reports for start of Buccaneers’ offseason work

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 17, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT

Buccaneers running back Doug Martin is in the middle of an NFL-imposed suspension, but today he’s at work at the team facility.

Martin showed up this morning for the start of offseason work, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In the final week of the 2016 season, Martin announced that he was entering a treatment facility after he had been suspended four games for testing positive for Adderall. He missed the 2016 season finale and will miss the first three games this season.

But while Martin has to miss four regular-season games, he is allowed to participate in offseason workouts, training camp and preseason games. He plans to do all of that and has started work on the 2017 season today.