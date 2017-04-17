Erik Swoope signs tender with Colts

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2017, 9:05 AM EDT

The Colts are one of the 23 teams starting their offseason workouts on Monday and they’ll do it with tight end Erik Swoope under contract.

Swoope was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent early in the offseason and the team announced on Monday morning that he’s signed that tender. Swoope signed with the Colts in 2014 after making the move from the University of Miami basketball team to the gridiron and spent most of his first two years on the practice squad. He played all 16 games last season and caught 15 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown.

The Colts traded Dwayne Allen to the Patriots in March, which opened up a spot in the offense alongside the re-signed Jack Doyle that Swoope appears to be well positioned to fill during the 2017 season.

Wide receiver/kick returner Quan Bray also signed his exclusive rights tender ahead of the start of workouts.