J.J. Watt won’t get “overly crazy” in offseason work

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said in February that he was already fully cleared for football activities after missing almost all of last season with a back injury that required surgery.

That doesn’t mean that he’s going to be going full speed and taking every rep during the team’s offseason program. Watt said Monday that he feels great and that he and the team’s medical staff will be managing things in the coming weeks to make sure it remains that way.

“Just being away for so long and knowing I’ve had all this time for the passion to grow and the fire to keep burning, I’ve also learned a lot to make sure to not get overly crazy during the offseason, ” Watt said, via the Houston Chronicle. “That will all be up to the coaches and the trainers. We’ll probably put some plans in place to limit some reps. It mostly comes down to my workouts, being smart.”

Watt dealt with groin and back issues last offseason before getting hurt during the season and attributed some of the blame for the season-ending injury to pushing too hard to get back on the field. That lesson appears to have hit home as he tries to return to his spot on the Texans defense for the 2017 season.