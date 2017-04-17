Jameis Winston “absolutely” would play with Adrian Peterson after working out with him

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

When running back Adrian Peterson was first contemplating his release from the Vikings this offseason, he listed the Buccaneers as one of the teams that he thought would be a good fit for continuing his NFL career.

Peterson has visited with a few teams since becoming a free agent, but the Bucs aren’t among them and there’s been little indication that there’s interest on their end when it comes to bringing Peterson on board. If they should consider a change of course, Peterson should be able to count on a favorable vote from quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston spent time working out with Peterson this offseason and was asked on Monday if he would like to share a backfield with the veteran back.

“Absolutely,” Winston said, via ESPN.com. “I don’t know of anyone that wouldn’t. But that’s out of my league. I can only talk about what I learned from him and how he helped me this offseason.”

Winston said it was “very eye-opening” to see how hard Peterson was working during their joint workouts in Houston and said he saw what it takes to play at a high level in the NFL for an extended period of time. Peterson’s play didn’t reach that level in 2016, however, and that’s a big part of the reason why he’s still looking for a home for the 2017 season.