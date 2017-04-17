Jamison Crowder: Our offense can still be explosive

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT

Quarterback Kirk Cousins got the franchise tag again this year, but he lost a couple of his most frequent targets during free agency.

Wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon each left the Redskins to sign with other teams, taking 135 catches, 2,046 yards and seven touchdowns with them. Terrelle Pryor has arrived as a free agent and the team has high hopes that 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson can be healthy and productive, but the changes may have some wondering if the team can duplicate its offensive success from the last two seasons.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder believes that they could be even better this time around.

“It can still be very explosive, like the previous years I’ve been here,” Crowder said, via ESPN.com. “Pryor put up big numbers with the Browns, and Doctson, everyone is anxious to see what he brings to the table. I have faith in him that he’ll be a huge weapon, and [tight ends] Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis. The offense can still be explosive, if not more than it was last year.”

The Redskins were third in yards last year and 12th in points, so closing that gap would be a step in the right direction. Explosiveness is one way to do that, but scoring touchdowns on more than 45 percent of their trips to the red zone would also be a pretty good place to start showing that things remain well on offense.