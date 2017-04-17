Jets have a unique approach to player access

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2017, 9:19 PM EDT

As most teams reconvene for the offseason program, the organizations are making certain players and coaches available to the media. It happens because teams that get it realize that having players and coaches talk to the media results in stories and other coverage of the team at a time when there really isn’t anything to cover.

Then there are the Jets, who made no one available to the media when the players gathered for the offseason program, producing instead a sheet of perfunctory, meaningless quotes that read a lot like Tim Tebow’s introductory press conference from five years ago.

Dom Cosentino of Deadspin.com has the full collection of variations on the term “excited,” with annotations that make the quotes slightly more interesting.

The Jets, we’re told, plan to make players available to the media once Phase Two begins. Which coincidentally will happen after the Jets draft a bunch of guys who will be scrutinized and criticized all year long, either from outside the team or from within.