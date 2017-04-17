Jurrell Casey calls out Derrick Henry for skipping workouts, sort of

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2017, 10:03 PM EDT

Titans coach Mike Mularkey wasn’t concerned about the absence of running back Derrick Henry from the first day offseason workouts. Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey was.

“I wouldn’t say necessarily disappointed,” Casey told reporter. “It definitely puts that little check mark in the back of my mind and let me know who I can count on [and] who I can’t count on. And you know to see your teammates show up, that’s definitely great.”

Although coaches can’t say or do anything to suggest that voluntary offseason workouts aren’t, players have no such limitations. And they have every right to hold each other accountable publicly and, once the player shows up, privately.

Whenever Henry shows up, he should be ready to hear about it at some point from Casey.