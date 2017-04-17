Kawann Short gets $20 million to sign, $35 million fully guaranteed

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT

Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short waited to sign his franchise tender because he had a bigger prize in mind. He has now achieved it.

Short’s new five-year, $80 million contract pays out a signing bonus of $20 million, per a source with knowledge of the deal. Short also will receive $35 million fully guaranteed at signing, with another $10 million guaranteed for injury.

The move increases the likelihood that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, a first-round pick in 2013, will be moving on after his rookie deal expires. He’ll make $6.757 million this year under the fifth-year option for players taken in the first round.