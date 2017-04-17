Kawann Short gets long-term deal with Panthers

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT

Well, Kawann Short never signed his franchise tender after all. He didn’t have to.

As the Panthers convene for offseason workouts, the fourth-year defensive tackle and the Panthers have worked out a five-year, $80 million contract.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Short will make $40 million over the first two years of the contract.

So why do the deal now, when the deadline for signing franchise-tagged players to a long-term contract doesn’t arrive until July 15? The Panthers obviously wanted him to be all in for the offseason program, which opens this week.

Short’s deal exceeds the five-year, $75 million contract that cornerback Josh Norman signed a year ago, after the Panthers rescinded the franchise tag and Norman joined Washington.