 Skip to content

Kawann Short gets long-term deal with Panthers

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT
Getty Images

Well, Kawann Short never signed his franchise tender after all. He didn’t have to.

As the Panthers convene for offseason workouts, the fourth-year defensive tackle and the Panthers have worked out a five-year, $80 million contract.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Short will make $40 million over the first two years of the contract.

So why do the deal now, when the deadline for signing franchise-tagged players to a long-term contract doesn’t arrive until July 15? The Panthers obviously wanted him to be all in for the offseason program, which opens this week.

Short’s deal exceeds the five-year, $75 million contract that cornerback Josh Norman signed a year ago, after the Panthers rescinded the franchise tag and Norman joined Washington.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Carolina Panthers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
2 Responses to “Kawann Short gets long-term deal with Panthers”
  1. pantherfan4life says: Apr 17, 2017 10:00 AM

    Yea baby – love those hog mollies. D – Line looking great this year for the Panthers – Get a DE and more youth in the draft and we will be set for years.

  2. "All Eyez On Me" in theaters june 16 2017 says: Apr 17, 2017 10:01 AM

    In the money🎵!!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!