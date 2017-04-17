Lions tackle Cornelius Lucas signs RFA tender

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 17, 2017, 9:48 AM EDT

With most of the league getting back to work today, it’s time for those restricted free agents who aren’t getting offers elsewhere to start signing their deals.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions tackle Cornelius Lucas signed his RFA tender this morning and is taking part in the start of off-season program.

Lucas started three games last year and played in five as a backup, and is expected to compete for the swing tackle job this season. He was tendered at the lowest level, or $1.797 million for the year.

Friday is the deadline for RFAs to sign offer sheets with other teams.