Marcus Burley, George Atkinson III sign tenders with Browns

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

A couple of Browns players took care of some contract housekeeping as the team started their offseason work on Monday.

Cornerback Marcus Burley signed his restricted free agent tender and running back George Atkinson III signed his exclusive rights free agent tender. Burley is set to make $1.797 million this season while Atkinson is on the books for $615,000.

Both players saw the majority of their time in 2016 on special teams. Burley only played 29 snaps on defense after being claimed off of waivers from the Seahawks at the start of the regular season. He had eight tackles overall and recorded two interceptions in 26 games with Seattle in 2014 and 2015.

Atkinson ran the ball seven times for 34 yards and a touchdown and also returned eight kickoffs over the course of the season. He added six tackles on special teams on top of those contributions.